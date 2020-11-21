Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTG) Director Buys $105,000.00 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTG) Director Daniel Shribman purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 338,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 817,633 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 808,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 270,488 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTG. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, August 14th.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.