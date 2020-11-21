alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.20 ($17.88).

AOX opened at €13.66 ($16.07) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.71. alstria office REIT-AG has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

