Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AOSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $551.03 million, a PE ratio of 360.33 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $982,421.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,891. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 927,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 53,260 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. 57.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

