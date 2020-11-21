Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target increased by Barclays from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNT. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Alliant Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of LNT opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.38. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

