Alliance Global Partners Trims iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Target Price to $2.00

iBio (NYSE:IBIO) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $3.10 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IBIO opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. iBio has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

