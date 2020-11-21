Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Lowered by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,320,000 after purchasing an additional 823,287 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,525,000 after purchasing an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 99.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,769,000 after buying an additional 542,735 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,415,000 after buying an additional 378,570 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $164.14 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $177.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.75 and a 200-day moving average of $162.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

