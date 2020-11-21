Alerus Financial Co. (ALRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 8th

Alerus Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:ALRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALRS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.