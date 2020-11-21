Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

AKTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

AKTS stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $305.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $59,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,152 shares of company stock worth $1,396,088. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 307.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46,522 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

