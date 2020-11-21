Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

AGYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Securities lowered Agilysys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $42.34.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 72.4% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,457 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 64.4% in the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,575,000 after buying an additional 528,006 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 116.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 417,929 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter worth about $4,587,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter worth about $3,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

