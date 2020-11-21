Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGYS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Agilysys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agilysys presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of AGYS opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $959.21 million, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $42.34.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 441.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 56,444 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 235.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 124,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

