Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded to Buy by Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.51.

NYSE A opened at $110.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $117.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,342 shares of company stock worth $1,968,588.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,485,000 after buying an additional 110,847 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after buying an additional 367,447 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,843,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after buying an additional 550,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after buying an additional 39,925 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

