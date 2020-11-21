Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $247.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 948,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 826,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $676,000. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

