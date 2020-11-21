ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of AGESY opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $60.83.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.