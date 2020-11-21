AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Shares of AFHP opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Tuesday. AFH Financial Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 462 ($6.04). The company has a market capitalization of $132.81 million and a P/E ratio of 14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 320.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 325.52.

Get AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) alerts:

About AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L)

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.