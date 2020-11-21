Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Update

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the October 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of AFMD opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Affimed by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 12,430.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 76,878 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth $2,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFMD. Laidlaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

