Aeon Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002330 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and $11,408.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00661532 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000192 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

