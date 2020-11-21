AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:ACM opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AECOM by 2,034.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

