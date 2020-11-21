Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the October 15th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ADYEY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. Adyen has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $41.35.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

