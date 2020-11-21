Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CSFB began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adyen to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adyen has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. Adyen has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $41.35.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

