ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.04. 9,861,561 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 513% from the average session volume of 1,608,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTX. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing nucleic acid-based technologies for addressing the rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. The company is developing Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi), a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

