Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

AFIB has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Acutus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.75.

AFIB opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). Analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $14,030,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $11,030,000. Index Venture Associates V Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

