ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Mark Mckechnie Sells 7,500 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Mark Mckechnie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $558,375.00.

Mark Mckechnie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Mark Mckechnie sold 4,585 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $427,230.30.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average is $74.61. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $113.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.28 and a beta of 0.95.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ACM Research by 687.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,971 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,167,000 after acquiring an additional 73,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 66,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6,069,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 60,699 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

