Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

ANIOY opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.48. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. Research analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

