ACCO Brands Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

ACCO Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $721.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $341,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ACCO. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

