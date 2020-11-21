Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $269.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.43.

ACN opened at $243.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.89. Accenture has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,245,485 shares of company stock valued at $137,614,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Accenture by 111.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after buying an additional 2,301,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Accenture by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

