Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

ACEL has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:ACEL opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

