Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. 140166 lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

MA stock opened at $323.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,868 shares of company stock worth $175,693,281. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

