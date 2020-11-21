Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Core-Mark worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Core-Mark by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 39,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CORE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of CORE opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

