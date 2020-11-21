Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,235 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED opened at $77.39 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

