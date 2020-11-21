Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the October 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Aalberts stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81. Aalberts has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $45.40.

Separately, ABN Amro upgraded shares of Aalberts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

