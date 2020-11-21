89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Short Interest Up 41.7% in October

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the October 15th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 89bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. 89bio has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $548.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.79.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in 89bio by 117.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the third quarter valued at $1,450,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in 89bio by 299.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in 89bio by 155.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the third quarter valued at $713,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

