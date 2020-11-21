83,784 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,663,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,336. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

