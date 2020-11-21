$6.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce earnings per share of $6.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.23. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings per share of $2.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $15.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.69 to $17.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,420. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 99,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 64,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 32,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NXST opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

