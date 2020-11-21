56,037 Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.