5,591 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,591 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $219.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $223.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

