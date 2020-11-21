54,382 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

FITB opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

