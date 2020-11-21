44,920 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,920 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in IDACORP by 371.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 79.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IDA opened at $90.30 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.63.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

