36,400 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,026,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,629,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,486 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 890.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,293,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 696.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,071,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 936,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

