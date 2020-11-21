36,080 Shares in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Shelton Capital Management owned 0.12% of Encore Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, Director Wendy Hannam bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at $828,153.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

