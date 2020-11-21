360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.78 EPS

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.56 by $2.78, Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%.

QFIN stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 360 DigiTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

