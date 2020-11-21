289,946 Shares in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OCFT) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OCFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 12.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 932.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 195.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFT opened at $20.45 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.19 million.

OCFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

