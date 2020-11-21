288,103 Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 288,103 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of Yelp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 246.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,529 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,090 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 27.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383,629 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $78,263,000 after acquiring an additional 736,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 86.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,724 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $23,864,000 after acquiring an additional 477,291 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,388,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $32,122,000 after acquiring an additional 350,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 72.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,243 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 300,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YELP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NYSE:YELP opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -189.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

