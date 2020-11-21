1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy Sells 5,556 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $186,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

ONEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

