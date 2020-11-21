1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kimber D. Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $439,650.00.

ONEM stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.48.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 561,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 346,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

