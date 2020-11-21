133,078 Shares in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 133,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in L Brands by 68.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,097,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after buying an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in L Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after buying an additional 186,182 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LB shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.76.

NYSE LB opened at $39.97 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $40.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

