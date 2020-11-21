12,200 Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGR opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

