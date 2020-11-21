116,258 Shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 116,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 239,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,799,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 409,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 235,064 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $53.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.42.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $394,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $55,200.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $608,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $774,823. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

