$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.35. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20. National Health Investors has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

