$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $1,207,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,302,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $3,074,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,728,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,447 shares of company stock worth $16,003,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 49.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $315.73 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $358.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 95.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

