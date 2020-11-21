$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. National Fuel Gas reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Shares of NFG opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

